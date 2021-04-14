Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global orthopedic biomaterial market size is expected to reach USD 29.62 Billion at a steady CAGR of 9.4% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the orthopedic biomaterial market can be attributed to rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders. Musculoskeletal disorders are the primary causes of disability across the globe, with about 1.71 billion individuals current sufferers. Musculoskeletal disorders substantially restrict deftness and mobility, resulting in decreased well-being, reduced social participation, and early retirement from the job.



The report also talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the market. The rising demand for the orthopedic biomaterial products is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic biomaterial, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Orthopedic Biomaterial market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key players in the market include Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Matexcel, Globus Medical, Stryker Corporation, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes, and ExaTech Inc.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Orthopedic Biomaterial market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global orthopedic biomaterial market on the basis of material type, application, end-use, and region:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Polymers

Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses

Composites

Metals

Calcium Phosphate



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Orthopedic Implants

Orthobiologics

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation

Visco Supplementation



End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Key Objectives of the Global Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.



The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Orthopedic Biomaterial market and its leading players.



The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Regional Landscape section of the Orthopedic Biomaterial report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Orthopedic Biomaterial business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.



The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2020-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Orthopedic Biomaterial Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers' analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders



4.2.2.2. Growing geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Growing number of knee reconstruction/replacement surgery



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Lack of proper reimbursement policies



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Continued…!



Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization feature, please get in touch with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

