Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.



Market Size – USD 11.91 billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 9.0%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for biomaterials in implantable devices



The global Orthopedic Biomaterials Market is expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal diseases is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. Musculoskeletal diseases were the foremost reason for disability in four of the six WHO (World Health Organization) regions in 2017. In the 2017 study by Global Burden of Disease (GBD), musculoskeletal diseases were the highest contributor to worldwide disability (responsible for 16.0% of all years of life lived with disability), and lower back pain continued to be the single topmost cause of disability. While the occurrence of musculoskeletal diseases varies by diagnosis and age, 20.0%–33.0% of people worldwide live with an agonizing musculoskeletal condition. This disease is responsible for the highest share of lost workplace productivity.



Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which is expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly. Heart disease, cancer, and stroke have been the primary chronic conditions that have had the highest impact on the geriatric population, particularly in high-income countries. Thus, the increasing prevalence of diseases in the growing geriatric population is likely to propel the growth of the market in the forecast period.



Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical, Stryker, DSM Biomedical, Invibio Ltd., CAM Bioceramics BV, DePuy Synthes Inc., Matexel, and Exactech Inc., among others.



Further key findings from the report suggest



- By material type, ceramic & bioactive biomaterials contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at the rate of 8.8% in the forecast period. The primary benefit of this biomaterial is that it is sturdy and chemically inert. Also, it has high compressive strength necessary for bone implants, and some ceramic materials are biodegradable.

- By application, orthopedic implants accounted for the largest market size in 2018 and is estimated to grow at the rate of 8.6% in the forecast period.

- By end-users, hospitals dominated the market in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a rate of 8.5% in the period 2019-2027. The factors including well-resourced operating & diagnostic rooms, higher purchasing power, existence of highly skilled healthcare professionals, and improved health coverage for hospital-based healthcare services from several private and group insurance plans, among others, are responsible for the high market share of hospitals.

- North America held the largest market share in 2018 and is likely to grow at a rate of 8.6% in the forecast period. The market dominance of North America is owing to the presence of advanced healthcare facilities and increasing acceptance of new technologies in the region.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global orthopedic biomaterials market on the basis of material type, application, end-users, and region:



Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Metallic Orthopedic Biomaterials

Ceramic & Bioactive Biomaterials

Polymeric Orthopedic Biomaterials

Composite Orthopedic Biomaterials

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Orthopedic Implants

Joint Reconstruction/Replacement

Orthobiologics

Visco Supplementation

Bio-Resorbable Tissue Fixation



End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Orthopedic Biomaterials Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Orthopedic Biomaterials Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent regulatory norms

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

….

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

9.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

9.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

9.4. Market positioning

9.5. Strategy Benchmarking

9.6. Vendor Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

10.1. Evonik Industries AG

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Technology Insights

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Zimmer Biomet

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Technology Insights

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Globus Medical

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Technology Insights

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Stryker

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Technology Insights

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. DSM Biomedical

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Technology Insights

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Invibio Ltd.

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Technology Insights

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. For customization inquiry or further information, please connect with us and we will ensure you get the report that meets your requirements.



