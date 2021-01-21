Based on current analysis, the global orthopedic braces and supports market was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 6.05 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.9% Orthopedic braces and supports are principally used in injury rehabilitation, injury prevention, osteoarthritic care, post-operative care and more.
Reports and Data's latest report, titled Global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market,' presents an all-encompassing study of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market. The study assesses the estimated market size, value, and share over the projected years (2020-2027). The report includes expert opinions on the current state of the market, alongside analyzing the latest market trends and developments. A broad segmentation of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market comprises the diverse product types and their application areas. Through the latest study, the authors have determined the revenue, price, sales, production, growth rate, and the forecast market share of each market segment. The vital market statistics have been presented in a tabular format to help readers comprehend the key market dynamics. Additionally, the authors have delivered a detailed study of this wide-ranging industry, highlighting the key industrial aspects, such as import-export dynamics, production & consumption rates, sales channels, and consumer bases in the leading geographies.
The latest report is one of the most sought-after market research documents covering the grave impact of the COVID-19 outbreak current situation on the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market market. The market intelligence report closely investigates the severe disruptions to this business sphere brought about by the pandemic. The coronavirus outbreak has significantly affected the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market business landscape, posing threats to the developmental scope of the key manufacturers and buyers involved in this sector. The report further provides expert speculations about the post-COVID-19 scenario of the market.
Competitive Terrain:
The global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.
The leading companies operating across the global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market are listed below:
AG, Össur Hf, DJO Finance LLC, Breg, Inc., DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Bird & Cronin, Inc., Ottobock Holding GmbH & Co. KG, BSN medical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Oppo Medical, LLC, Becker Orthopedic, Thuasne Group, 3M Company
Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Soft and elastic
Hard and rigid
Hinged braces
Other braces and supports
Product (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Elbow and Forearm
Wrist-Hand
Shoulders
Ankle and Foot
Knee
Spine and Neck
Applications (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Injury Rehabilitation
Injury Prevention
Osteoarthritis Care
Post-Operative Care
Others
End User (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
Hospitals
Healthcare centres
Clinics
Research institutes
Other
Table of Contents:
Chapter 1. Market Synopsis
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope & Premise
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026
Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics
3.1. Rising occurrence of accidents
3.2. Healthcare awareness
3.3. Increasing sports activities
Chapter 4. Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Global Orthopedic Braces and Support Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Global orthopedic braces and support Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026
Continue…
Key Points of the Report:
Market Overview: This section of the report offers actionable insights into the global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market, encompassing the historical and future timelines, key dynamics, latest market trends, growth trajectories, and the future market scope. It highlights the principal market segments, including the main product types, application gamut, end-user industries, and regional spectrum.
Executive Summary:In this section of the report, a comprehensive assessment of the competitive landscape of the market, regional mapping, CAGR, and various crucial parameters like key market drivers, restraints, trends, challenges, and growth prospects.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis: The report closely analyzes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on numerous aspects of the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market industry, such as production capacity, consumption rate, import-export status, demand & supply ratio, and the estimated revenue generation of each regional segment.
Competitive Landscape: This segment of the report systematically profiles the leading companies functioning in the Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market industry. Moreover, the report emphasizes the global market value & volume, product portfolios, production capacity, and other vital aspects of these companies.
Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of the Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
