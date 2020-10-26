Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market| 2020 Global Industry Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report 2026
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- The global "orthopedic joint replacement market" is anticipated to grow on account of rising geriatric population and su8bsequently rising demand in developed and developing nations. Fortune Business Insights in its new report, titled "Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2026" offers in-depth insights into the market. As per the report, the global orthopedic joint replacement was worth US$ 19051.2 Mn in the year 2018 and is estimated to reach US$ 26967.9 Mn by the end of 2026. Furthermore, it is projected that the global market for orthopedic joint replacement market will exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019 to 2026.
The scope of orthopedic joint replacement procedures is expected to increase in the forthcoming years. These procedures include partial replacement, total replacement, revision replacement, and reverse replacement. Among these, total replacement accounted for the maximum share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market in 2018. As per Fortune Business Insights, this segment is projected to remain strong throughout the forecast period between 2018 and 2026. This segment provides more product offerings in total replacement as compared to other segments.
Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Wright Medical Group N.V.
Zimmer Biomet
Integra LifeSciences
Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
Braun Melsungen AG
Conformis
MicroPort Scientific Corporation
Bioimpianti
North America Forecast to Hold Dominant Share
Among regions, the report forecasts North America to account for the largest share in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. The advent of advanced technologies such as artificial disc replacement and their rising adoption is the chief reason responsible for driving the market in North America. Also, rising awareness regarding the importance of joint replacements in this region may offer huge growth opportunities to the orthopedic joint replacement market. Asia Pacific is also expected to show considerable growth in the global orthopedic joint replacement market. Rising government initiatives to promote medical devices is likely to drive the market in this region.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Trends
Key Insights
Number of Orthopedic Replacement Procedures - For Key Countreis, 2017
Regulatory Scenario - For Key Countries
Overview of Reimbursement Policies, in Key Countries
New Product Launch
Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
Global Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Ankle
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
Total Replacement
Partial Replacement
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Segmentation:
By Product
Knee
Hip
Shoulder
Ankle
Others
By Procedure
Total Replacement
Partial Replacement
Others
By End User
Hospital
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Orthopedic Clinics
Others
By Geography
North America (USA and Canada)
Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
