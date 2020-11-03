Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2020 -- The global orthopedic joint replacement market size is poised to reach USD 26,967.9 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period. Combined rise in the incidence of osteoarthritis and geriatric population in the world will be the key force behind the growth of this market. Osteoarthritis is a lifelong condition that emerges when the cartilage in the joints deteriorates and causes bones to rub together, leading to stiffness and pain in those areas. It mainly hits people over 60 years of age. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, over 130 million people in the world will be suffering from osteoarthritis, 40 million of whom will be severely disabled from the disease. This will primarily be a result of the rapid increase in the geriatric population, whose numbers are rising in tandem. The United Nations estimates that more than 20% of the world's population will be over the age of 60 by 2050. The cumulative effect of these developments will be an exponential rise in demand for joint implants, with total replacement surgeries leading the orthopedic joint replacement market trends.



Leading Players operating in the Orthopedic Joint Replacement Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



High Demand for Joint Implants to Drive the Market in North America



Revenue-wise, North America is anticipated to lead the global orthopaedic joint replacement market share, since the region generated USD 6,885.9 million in 2018. This is primarily owing to the escalating demand for joint implants, an efficient health insurance system, and a rising preference for joint replacement in outpatient settings in the region. Increase in the number of domestic producers will fuel the market in Europe, making it the second largest stakeholder in terms of revenue. The orthopaedic joint replacement market forecast shows that Asia-Pacific will register the highest CAGR due to the growing incidence of osteoarthritis, strong government initiatives, and increasing acceptance of modern orthopaedic solutions.



