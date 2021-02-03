New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- Orthopedics is a field of medicine that is characterised both by surgical and non-surgical instruments for the treatment of musculoskeletal shocks, spinal abnormalities, sports fractures, cancers, tumors, and psychiatric conditions. Orthopedic machine tools are electrically automated equipment used by doctors, comprising electrical instruments and attachments used for piercing, sculpting, repairing, and vivisecting limbs, ranging from athletic accidents and severe cases to the most complicated ones in neurosurgery, spine, and ENT.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



Aesculap, Arthrex, Brasseler USA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConMed Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Misonix, Mazor Robotics, Osteomed LLC, OMNlife Science Inc. Peter Brasseler Holdings, LLC. Stryker Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, Think Surgical, Verb Surgical, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.



Market Drivers



Due to the evolution in technology, the rise in the elderly population across continents, an increase in orthopedic procedures, and the massive innovation of competitive companies are the driving forces for the growth of orthopedic power tools in the global market. Huge replacement costs and low knowledge of power tools in developing markets are major obstacles to the global demand for orthopedic power tools.



Regional Landscape



Worldwide market players are working with Asian-based companies and organizations to extend their regional footprint in this highly lucrative market. It is expected to raise the supply of specialized equipment such as orthopedic power tools in the area. For e.g., in November 2016, Stryker Corporation entered a multi-year collaboration with the Indo-UK Institute of Health to provide inexpensive orthopedic equipment in India.



Segments covered in the report:



For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market on the basis of product type, technology type, modality, application, end user and the regional outlook:



Global Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segments:



Product Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Large Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

Small Bone Orthopedic Power Tools

High-Speed Orthopedic Power Tools

Single Use (Disposable) Power Tools

Orthopedic Reamers

Consumables



Technology Type: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Pneumatic-Powered Systems

Electric-Powered Systems

Battery Operated-Powered System

Corded Tools



Modality: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Single Use Power Tools

Reusable Power Tools



Application: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Orthopedic

ENT

Oral

Thoracic

Neurology



End Use: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Orthopedic Clinics

Others



Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Table of contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Rising prevalence of osteoporosis



3.2. Increasing Strategic Alliances in the Market



3.3. Increase in researches undertaken to explore the innovation of Orthopedic Power Tools



Chapter 4. Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Orthopedic Power Tools Market Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Orthopedic Power Tools Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Orthopedic Power Tools Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Increasing volume of orthopedic procedures



4.4.1.2. Rise in aging population around the globe



4.4.1.3. Technological advancement



4.4.1.4. Operating room supply standardization



Continued…



