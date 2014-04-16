Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair and Sports Medicine Market 2014

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Orthopedic soft tissue repair is a branch of medicine that deals with the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of injuries and illnesses resulting from sports, exercise, aging, soft tissue damage and recreational activities. Globally, increase in aging population is playing a major role in increasing the incidence of sports injuries resulting in increased demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair procedures. Aging is also an important factor, which diminishes body functions and movements which makes the body more prone to injuries, thereby driving growth in orthopedic soft tissue repair market.



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ACL/PCL reconstruction is the largest practiced procedure in the orthopedic soft tissue repair market and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 8.3% during 2013 – 2019. Some of the other major procedures for orthopedic soft tissue repair are Meniscal Repair, Hip Arthroscopy, Rotator Cuff, Shoulder Labrum and Biceps Tenodesis Globally, majority of knee injury incidences are reported during sports activities. This is followed by shoulder and hip injuries. The report forecasts future potential of all these orthopedic soft tissue repair procedures and analyses drivers and opportunities, restraints and challenges, market trends, Porter’s forces, competitive landscape and company profiles of key players.



Aging is considered as one of the main factors which causes rise in orthopedic soft tissue injuries including knee injuries. In the segment of geographic analysis, the orthopedic soft tissue repair market report identifies and analyses market size and forecast of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The North American region covers the scenario of the orthopedic soft tissue repair market in the U.S. The Europe region covers the scenario of the market in France, Germany and the U.K. Asia Pacific region highlights the market in India, China and Japan.



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Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface 9

1.1 Report Description 9

1.2 Research Methodology 10

1.2.1 Sources 10

1.2.1.1 Secondary Research 10

1.2.1.2 Primary Research 10

1.2.1.3 Assumptions 11



Chapter 2 Executive Summary 12



Chapter 3 Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair– Industry Analysis 14

3.1 Market Introduction 14

3.2 Drivers 15

3.2.1 Aging population and increased obesity rate 15

3.2.2 Introduction of new medicine technologies 17

3.2.3 High incidence rate of orthopaedic soft tissue damage and sports injury 18

3.2.4 Increased healthcare expenditure 18

3.2.5 Lack of substitution for orthopaedic soft tissue repair surgery 19

3.3 Restraints 20

3.3.1 Lack of awareness among people regarding orthopedic soft tissue repair 20

3.3.2 Limited claim on surgeries by insurers 20

3.3.3 Rising cost of surgical procedures 21

3.3.4 Absence of health insurance in developing countries 21



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Sports-Medicine-Market.html



Chapter 4 Market Trends 23

4.1 Shifting of orthopedic devices from metallic to bioabsorbable (non-metallic) anchor 23

4.2 Geographic expansion of orthopedic soft tissue repair devices in developing countries 23

4.3 Robot-assisted surgery 24



Chapter 5 Porter’s Five Force Analysis 25

5.1 Porter’s five force analysis 25

5.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers 25

5.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers 25

5.1.3 Threat from new entrants 26

5.1.4 Threat from substitutes 26

5.1.5 Intensity of rivalry 26



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