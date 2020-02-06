New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/06/2020 -- Computer-assisted surgeries are aimed at improving the quality of diverse surgical procedures such as surgeries associated with Prostate, Gynecology, Kidney, and several types of orthopedic implantations. These surgeries ensure precise, effective and efficient outcomes in a standardized and reproducible fashion. Orthopedic surgical robots are employed for the purpose of managing bony surfaces with utmost precision, which otherwise would be extremely cumbersome with manual surgeries.



The Key Competitors operating in the global orthopedic surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, SYK CORP (Stryker Corporation), Smith & Nephew, Mazor Robotics (Medtronic), Globus Surgical Inc., DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet and other prominent players.



Orthopedic Surgical Robots Market Segmentation:



Orthopedic Surgical Robots By Application:



-Joint Replacement

-Spine

-Bone Repositioning



Orthopedic Surgical Robots By Systems:



-Haptic Robotic Systems

-Autonomous Robotic Systems

-Passive Surgery Systems



Orthopedic Surgical Robots By Region:



-North America

-Asia Pacific

-Europe

-Rest of World (ROW)



Orthopedic Surgical Robots By End Users:

-Hospitals

-Ambulatory Surgical Centres



Robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries makes it possible to accomplish several orthopedic surgical procedures with high level of precision. Orthopedic robotic systems are used for replacement surgeries such as partial or complete knee replacement, and total hip replacement among others, by means of minimally-invasive procedures. Thereby, offering a wide array of benefits which otherwise would result in complications via traditional human-assisted surgeries.



Technological advancements too have played a crucial role in augmenting the global orthopedic surgical robots market. Robot-assisted orthopedic surgeries have the potential to significantly improve surgical outcomes, and simultaneously reduce compilations associated with these surgeries. Major players in the orthopedic device industries like Stryker, Medtronic, and Zimmer Biomet and several others, are increasingly focusing on rolling out advanced robotic surgical systems to assist surgeons with hip, knee, spine or shoulder surgeries.



Report Objectives:



- To estimate and analyze the global size of the Orthopedic Surgical Robots market

- To provide a clear picture of segments in the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market and assess the market size of the segments

- To assist readers understand current and future industry scenarios

- To provide essential information about latest trends in the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market and its major segments

- To provide details on key drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market

- To accurately calculate the market shares of major segments, regions, and companies in the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market

- To provide details regarding crucial strategies adopted by leading players of the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market

- To examine the contribution of each region or country to the global Orthopedic Surgical Robots market