Increasing incidence of injury, recreation, and adventure-related accidents are likely to burgeon business opportunities for orthopedics devices.
Orthopaedics devices are the equipment designed to prevent or manage deformities and injuries of the musculoskeletal system. Orthopaedics devices include back supports and braces, foot and ankle supports, and cervical collars.
Prominent Players Profiled in the Orthopedics Devices Market:
CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG, among others.
Market Drivers
Rising orthopaedic conditions like degenerative bone diseases, chronic pain in bones, and the number of road accidents are expected to propel the global orthopaedics devices market. The awareness of musculoskeletal problems due to obesity and the demand for curing them is also boosting the market growth. With the rapid increase in technological innovations, the awareness regarding the availability of various efficient orthopaedics devices is driving the market. The increase in orthopaedic surgeries with new technological tools is attracting customers to opt for them, thereby boosting the market growth. Advanced orthopaedic devices that are comparatively low price have more demand. The accessories segment, which includes braces, arthroscopes, etc., is expected to grow significantly. Sports organisations which are trying to boost the morale of physically disabled sports athletes are expected to increase the global orthopaedics devices market.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Surgical Devices
Accessories
Others
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Joint Reconstruction Devices
Spinal Devices
Trauma Devices
Arthroscopy Devices
Dental Implants
Orthobiologics
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hip
Knee
Spine
Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)
Dental
Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)
Regional landscape
Due to well-developed healthcare facilities, North America is the largest orthopaedics device market globally. Increasing rates of road accidents are fuelling the growth rate of the market in this region. The Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period due to its massive population and orthopaedic conditions. Europe is the second-largest market due to the increasing number of orthopaedic surgeries and increasing healthcare facilities.
