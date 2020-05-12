Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Orthostatic Hypotension Drugs Market (Product - Fludrocortisone, Midodrine Hydrochloride, Droxidopa, Pyridostigmine, Indomethacin, NSAIDs ( Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs), and Other Products): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growth in Elderly Population



The growing prevalence of orthostatic hypotension owing to rise in chronic diseases acts as a major driver for the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Furthermore, growing elderly population are anticipated to propel the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs owing to increased risk of orthostatic hypotension among them.



Increasing FDA Approval of New Orthostatic Hypotension



In addition, use of medications for several chronic diseases has led to a significant increase in orthostatic hypotension. However, the high cost of the drugs may hamper the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Moreover, increasing FDA approval of new orthostatic hypotension drugs is anticipated to create fruitful opportunities for the growth of the orthostatic hypotension drugs market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026."



North America Holds the Largest Share



North America holds the largest share in the global orthostatic hypotension drugs market. The U.S. is the key country that contributes to the largest revenue in the North Americaorthostatic hypotension drugs market owing to the increasing prevalence of orthostatic hypotension in the U.S.



In addition, favorable reimbursement policies contribute to the growth of the North America orthostatic hypotension drugs market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing occurrences of chronic diseases and rising expenditure on healthcare.



