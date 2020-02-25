Oryzenin Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast 2019-2030: Axiom Foods, Inc., Ricebran Technologies

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- Key players Of Oryzenin Market:

Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group, Ribus, Inc., ZEDIRA GmbH, Shaanxi Fuheng(FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Bioway (Xi'An) Organic Ingredients Co., and others.



The oryzenin market is driven by the increasing consumption of plant proteins, due to several nutritional benefits. Moreover, the cost-effective production process of rice proteins, and growing preference for plant-based proteins are crucial in contributing to the expansion of the market. Similarly, rising demand for oryzenin as an additive along side increasing consumption of oryzenin as a sports nutrition supplement have played an equally decisive role in propelling the worldwide oryzenin market. However, limited consumer awareness regarding oryzenin proteins and inadequate R&D are likely to restrain growth of the market to a particular extent.



Oryzenin Market by Type:

Isolate & Concentrates



Oryzenin Market by Form:

Dry & Liquid



Oryzenin Market by Application:

Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery, Sports & Energy Nutrition, Meat Analogs & Extenders and Dairy Alternatives



Oryzenin Market by Function:

Emulsifying, Foaming, Texturing and Gelling

Oryzenin Market by Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)



Key Findings Oryzenin Market Report:



-Viewpoint on the prevailing trends and developments within the industry, including current market scenario for better forecast for the near future

-Provides accurate track of the market progress and industry opportunities for the vendors

-Information for planning strategies for growth, expansion, and identifying key opportunities and prospects within the industry

-Ready information on essential market aspects, which may even be used for presentations, internal reports, business strategies, etc.



Oryzenin being a rice protein can be used as an alternative source of proteins owing to its functional properties. Similarly, consumption of rice proteins among health-conscious people has been increasing nowadays. Rising adoption of oryzenin as a nutrients enhancer in food products is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Similarly, increasing awareness regarding healthy living, diet and fitness among the population is anticipated to propel market growth.