Major Key Players:

Axiom Foods, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, AIDP Inc., Kerry Group, Ribus, Inc., ZEDIRA GmbH, Shaanxi Fuheng(FH) Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Bioway (XiAn) Organic Ingredients Co., and others.



Oryzenin being a rice protein are often used as an alternate source of proteins due to its functional properties. Similarly, consumption of rice proteins among health-conscious people has been increasing nowadays. Rising adoption of oryzenin as a nutrients enhancer in food products is anticipated to significantly drive the expansion of the market during the forecast period. Similarly, increasing awareness regarding healthy living, diet and fitness among the population is anticipated to propel market growth.



Oryzenin Market Segmentation:



Oryzenin Market By Type:

-Isolate

-Concentrates



Oryzenin Market By Form:

-Dry

-Liquid



Oryzenin Market By Application:

-Beverages

-Bakery & Confectionery

-Sports & Energy Nutrition

-Meat Analogs & Extenders

-Dairy Alternatives



Oryzenin Market by Region:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-Rest of world



Oryzenin Market by Function:

-Emulsifying

-Foaming

-Texturing

-Gelling



