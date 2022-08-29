Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Oscar Health, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE: OSCR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NYSE: OSCR stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Oscar Health, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: OSCR stocks, concerns whether certain Oscar Health directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that Oscar was experiencing growing COVID-19 testing and treatment costs, that Oscar was experiencing growing net COVID costs, that Oscar would be negatively impacted by an unfavorable prior year Risk Adjustment Data Validation (RADV) result relating to 2019 and 2020, that Oscar was on track to be negatively impacted by significant SEP membership growth, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



