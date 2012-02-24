Oscar Paredes of Palmdale, CA to Form Partnership With Clean Green Nation

Palmdale, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2012 -- Clean Green Nation, a company that provides renewable energy equipment and energy efficient products to consumers, has formed a partnership with Oscar Paredes, a green professional based in Palmdale, California.



As an authorized Clean Green Nation partner, Paredes will provide top-quality green products and services to consumers throughout the region. He specializes in solar power, wind power, LED lighting, energy efficient products and green living education. As a Clean Green representative, Paredes’ main objective will be to educate area residents on pressing energy topics, such as Palmdale CA solar options, so they can learn more about the benefits of living a sustainable lifestyle.



“It’s my hope that anyone who is interested in an environmentally friendly lifestyle will be able to find exactly what they’re looking for when they come to me for help,” says Paredes. “With all of the information and green energy products that Clean Green Nation offers, it should be easier than ever to adopt a lifestyle that reflects a sustainable choice in thinking.”



Paredes will also work to provide green tips for the Palmdale home owner, one of Clean Green Nation’s largest target audiences. Residents will learn more about weatherizing their homes, while at the same time having access to green home products like Palmdale tankless water heaters.



In addition to its products, Clean Green Nation is dedicated to education when it comes to green living. The company's top goal is to help North America reduce its dependence on foreign sources of energy, including oil, on a permanent basis. By educating citizens on sustainable energy practices, Clean Green Nation is heightening the awareness of a need for green, renewable energy.



“Renewable energy is going to be a major factor is our future development as a country,” says Paredes. “If we hope to become independent of fossil fuels, we need to start looking closely at renewable methods and green practices. In the end, it’s not only going to save us money, but our environment as well.”



Paredes will begin his work with Clean Green Nation effective immediately. To learn more about energy efficient home upgrades, green living, affordable wind energy and more, visit http://oscarp.cleangreennation.com.