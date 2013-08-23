Oscar-Winning Director Ben Affleck Is Going to Star as Batman

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Benjamin Géza, Affleck-Boldt, known as Ben Affleck, is confirmed to star as the Batman in the Warner Bros. “Man of Steel” sequel. The movie is going to be on the big screen in 2015, and it’s the first time that the superman and batman come together in one movie.



According to the news from Movie Insider, Ben Affleck is going to star as the Batman in the sequel of “Man of Steel”, and the news is confirmed by Greg Silverman, President, Creative Development and Worldwide Production, and Sue Kroll, President, Worldwide Marketing and International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.



“Affleck will star opposite Henry Carvill, who will reprise the role of Superman/Henry Kent.”



Ben Affleck is an Oscar-winning director. He is also known as the actor, filmmaker and screen writer. He stars in the famous movies like Good will Hunting, Pearl Harbor and The Town and became worldwide famous. The movie Good will Hunting (1997), brought Ben an Academy Award and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Screenplay. The 2010 movie The Town and the 2012 movie Argo won him the Gold Globe Award and Director Guild Award for Best Director. Ben Affleck much experience of participating in a movie, whether as a player or a director, so he is able to handle the role well.



The filmmaker of “Man of Steel”, Zack Snyder, well established his vision of the universe in that movie. And for the coming sequel in 2015, he will carry on the story mode and his viewpoint of justice and evil. The superman and the batman are sure to bring the audience an extraordinary visual experience. The fight between these two super heroes will be the climax of the movie. And the sequel will reunite the “Man of Steel” stars Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane. So the watchers won’t feel strange when enjoying this movie. In 2015, maybe the 13-inch iPad is popular all over the world, and the watchers can transfer the movies to iPad for an enjoyment.



The name of the movie is not certain yet. In some movie blogs, the movie is called “Superman VS Batman”, but this name is too common to be convincing.



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