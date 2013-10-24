Osceola Fence Launch Facebook Page to Create a Community on Social Media

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- Fences are more than just a means by which to demarcate territory- they can be used for decoration, for security and to limit access. They come in a wide variety of styles and materials, each better suited to a particular environment or task. Osceola Fence have been providing some of the best and most varied fencing solutions to customers in Orlando since 2004, and have now created an Osceola Fence Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/OsceolaFence to allow customers to tell their friends via social media.



The Facebook page is attracting new likes every day, and they have populated the page with a wide variety of content showcasing their work on a case by case basis and sharing images and ideas that enunciate their business philosophy. The page has allowed them to promote their lesser known services such as custom aluminum dumpster gates and enclosures.



The page is packed with features as well as business to business networking to recommend other service providers to their user base. The site allows liker’s to star-rate the service they received as well as leave testimonials, and is a great way for them to build brand recognition by sharing photos of their branded vehicles and links to their website. There is even a message option so individuals can get free quotes through Facebook.



A spokesperson for Osceola Fence explained, “The Facebook page is a powerful tool for us and allows us to use our existing client base of happy customers to promote our work to their friends and neighbors organically, without the need for print advertising or anonymous flyer drops. We already have a ratings and testimonial system on the page so new visitors can see how well we’re regarded by those we’ve done work for before, and our referral program means that happy customers can earn further rewards by promoting our services whenever people need a fence.”



About Osceola Fence

Osceola Fence Supply of Orlando was founded in 2004. They are Central Florida's premier fence contractor specializing in fence repair and installation. Businesses can connect with them on http://www.linkedin.com/company/osceola-fence-supply or via their website or Facebook page. They Offer a complete line of residential and commercial aluminum, vinyl, chain link, privacy, wood, wrought iron fences and gates, they manufacture and install with a complete commitment to outstanding customer service. For more information, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/OsceolaFence/