osCommerce to PrestaShop Migration - Exclusive Opportunities with Cart2Cart

Ternopil, Ukraine -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2013 -- Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service released the effortless way for osCommerce to PrestaShop migration.



Recognizing needs of e-merchants, Cart2Cart Team makes wider the list of shopping cart and entities available for migration. Currently service supports data migration from and to 47 e-commerce platforms. Another significant step towards clients was made with improvement of osCommerce to PrestaShop migration. Now data transfer is even more convenient and effortless.



Simplicity of Migration



Many years osCommerce was one of the most popular e-commerce platforms. But with the development of the market this shopping cart lost its leading position. It doesn’t go with the times. The lack of revolutionary solutions forces e-merchants to seek more feature-rich shopping carts. And PrestaShop is one of those platforms, that can suit needs. So, migration from osCommerce to PrestaShop is getting more and more popular.



Cart2Cart improved migration options and made this difficult procedure more flexible and convenient. Now, even average user without special programming skills and additional software can perform migration. Migration Wizard makes it possible within several simple steps perform data move from osCommerce to PrestaShop. Among entities those are available for migration are Products (product images, product extra fields, product attributes ), Categories (category images), Customers (customer shipping address, customer billing address) and Orders (order statuses, order products).



Moreover, migration is also available for other data: currencies, manufacturers, manufacturer images and taxes.



Distinctive Feature. Multi-store



The most valuable opportunity of data transfer with Cart2Cart is multi-store migration. The service allows to move info from several stores on osCommerce to one on PrestaShop. So, it saves time, efforts and makes possible to handle all the shops under one admin panel. To perform multi-store migration, you need to map store on the appropriate step of Migration Wizard.



To make data transfer more flexible it is possible to use other options:



- Preserve order IDs on Target Store

- Preserve product IDs on Target Store

- Skip product thumbnail images migration

- Strip HTML from category and product names, descriptions

- Transfer images in product descriptions to your Target Store



Migration with Cart2Cart is a simple procedure. However, sometime e-merchants doesn’t have enough time to move the database by themselves or, due to peculiarities of their shopping carts, need help. Cart2Cart designed Data Migration Service Packages to give a hand to online store owners. The variety of pricing plans allows to choose the most suitable for your business. Purchase one of the packages and tech engineers will perform data transfer for you. You will receive an email after your osCommerce to PrestaShop migration is done. No downtime, no difficult settings. Everything is safe and sound.



About Cart2Cart

Cart2Cart - an automated shopping cart migration service. It allows to move products, customer and orders from one e-commerce platform to another. More than 11000 data moves have been performed via Cart2Cart. According to this fact, Cart2Cart is the leader on the market of data migration and provides the highest level of security and accuracy.



Media Contact

Cart2Cart

press@shopping-cart-migration.com

Ternopil, Ukraine

www.shopping-cart-migration.com