OSHA Talks Back Injury Concerns and Lift’n Buddy Improves Safety

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- An integrated moving lifting solution built for everyday use in most warehouses, manufacturing facilities, and route-based delivery systems is the Edison Award-winning Lift’n Buddy.



“Back disorders can develop gradually as a result of micro-trauma brought about by repetitive activity over time or can be the product of a single traumatic event. Because of the slow and progressive onset of this internal injury, the condition is often ignored until the symptoms become acute, resulting in disabling injury,” according to the OSHA Technical Manual.



Light weight extruded aluminum structure allows the ergonomic handtruck to move and lift with ease. The high?performance linear motion solution includes:



- Interchangeable noses and handles

- Pneumatic tires

- Compact 10 amp, 12 volt lead acid batteries



Reducing the potential for back injuries and associated costs has a bottom-line impact according to Lift’n Buddy inventor, Aaron Lamb. He also noted that the cost of workdays missed, lost productivity, and worker’s compensation claims make the Lift’n Buddy an extremely valuable solution.



About Lift'n Buddy

Lift'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) is the revolutionary mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard two-wheeler's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. Lift’n Buddy was recently awarded the 2012 Edison Award and recognized for new product innovation, in the category of Industrial Design Tools. The Lift'n Buddy has been designed with proper ergonomics and safety in mind for any person and any moving and lifting job.



Ergologistics manufactures innovative products for the health and welfare of material handling workers. Lift'n Buddy is designed and distributed by Ergologistics, LLC; manufactured in Fargo, North Dakota, the company is a proud member of MHIA (Material Handling Industry of America), National Safety Council, and MHEDA (Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association).



