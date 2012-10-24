Oshiro Capital Ltd Announces New Office Will Open in Hong Kong Next Year

Tokyo, Japan -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Oshiro Capital, Ltd., based in Tokyo, Japan, has just announced that it will be expanding next year by opening a new office in Hong Kong, to better serve clients located in the Asia Pacific region and some major European institutional clients.



“Oshiro Capital has seen a sustainable increase in its client base since 2007 due to the nature of the products that we offer, which tend to perform above the market average and serve as a hedge against the current economic climate”, said Mr. David C. Donnelly, CEO. “We feel that over the next 5 years, the number of clients from countries in the region, especially China, will double. Hong Kong is one of the world’s leading financial centers, characterized by low taxation, free trade, and a solid banking system. As I’ve said before, constantly improving our services and offering quality advice to our clients has been our number one priority since 2001, and we are delighted that we will be able to serve a part of them from our new regional office.”



It has also been confirmed that a few key members of the staff will be temporarily relocated to Hong Kong mid next year to ensure proper coordination between the head office and the new regional office.



About Oshiro Capital, Ltd.

Oshiro Capital, Ltd. has been founded in 2001 and offers quality trading advice on various commodities, such as precious metals, crude oil, agricultural commodities and others. Oshiro Capital’s client base is made of private and institutional clients worldwide.