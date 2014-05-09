Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of OSI Maritime Systems Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "OSI Maritime Systems Inc.: Aerospace and Defense - Company Profile & SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, recent developments, key employees as well as company locations and subsidiaries.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "OSI Maritime Systems Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "OSI Maritime Systems Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "OSI Maritime Systems Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

OSI Maritime Systems (OSI) is a provider of integrated navigation, tactical solutions for naval and maritime security operations. The company develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, integrated dived navigation systems for submarines, and C2 systems for small craft. The company also offers tactical asset control and tracking systems for surface, subsurface, maritime operations. Some of the key clients include a wide range of military and commercial customers such as the Royal Navy of the UK, the Canadian Coast Guard, US Navy, US army, Great Lakes Fleets and British Columbia. OSI carries out its operations through its subsidiaries located in the US, Canada, UK and India. OSI is headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada.



Companies Mentioned



OSI Maritime Systems Inc.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/154144/osi-maritime-systems-inc-aerospace-and-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###