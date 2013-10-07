Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Osiatis SA : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"Osiatis SA : Technology and Communications - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, financial analysis, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as competitive benchmarking data.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Osiatis SA"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Osiatis SA" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Osiatis SA"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Osiatis SA (Osiatis) is a provider of Information Technology (IT) infrastructure services. Its services include outsourcing services such as infrastructure outsourcing, packaging and mastering and remote deployment of work stations. It also provides application upgrading and migrating services, architecture consulting services and solution pairing devices and applications. In addition, the company offers IT infrastructure performance auditing, consulting, recommendation, and deployment services, servers, data storage units, and networks maintenance services; workstation consulting, development, deployment, and support services, application consulting services; cloud computing services comprising infrastructure as a service, software as a service, and desktop as a service; cloud consulting and support services. The company has presence in France, Belguim, Austria and Spain. Osiatis is headquartered in Velizy Villacoublay, France.



Companies Mentioned



Osiatis SA



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/143514/osiatis-sa-technology-and-communications-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report.html

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United States

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