Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) shares over potential securities laws violations by Osiris Therapeutics and certain of its directors and officers in connection certain statements over its Ovation TM and Grafix was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) concerning whether a series of statements Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue declined from $42.40 million in 2011 to $11.80 million in 2012 and that its Net Income of $14.89 million in 2011 declined to a Net loss of $11.06 million in 2012.



Shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIR) grew from $4.52 per share in early 2012 to over $12 per share in July 2013.



Then on August 13, 2013, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. announced the results of the planned interim analysis of the data from its multi-center, randomized, controlled clinical trial (Protocol 302) comparing the safety and efficacy of Grafix ® to standard of care.



Shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. jumped from $10.66 per share on August 12, 2013 to $25.44 per share on August 13, 2013.



Then on October 21, 2013, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it had reached agreement with the United States Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) regarding the regulatory pathway for its Biosurgery products, Grafix® and Ovation®.



Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. said the commitments in this agreement will resolve recent concerns FDA raised in an untitled letter dated September 26, 2013.



Shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. declined from $19.64 per share on October 4, 2013, respectively $17.94 per share on October 18, 2013, to as low as $13.41 per share on October 22, 2013.



Those who purchased shares of Osiris Therapeutics, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com