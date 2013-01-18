Osky Interactive Partners with ArvoApp to Build Mobile Apps for Small and Medium Businesses for Under $5,000

Canberra, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- According to a recent study by Google, 52 per cent, and growing, of the Australian population, owns a smartphone and is becoming increasingly reliant on their devices. Smartphones are changing the way consumers shop, and inevitably businesses that make mobile an integral part of their strategy will benefit from the opportunity to engage consumers who are constantly connected to the internet via their portable devices.



However, less than a third of Australian businesses have a mobile friendly website. Even fewer have developed, or are planning to develop, their own mobile apps because of the prohibitive price tag -- custom mobile apps are estimated to cost between $30,000 and $50,000 to develop.



But a new partnership between Osky Interactive and ArvoApp, two of the leading names in software development in Canberra, aims to make mobile apps more affordable for small and medium enterprises.



To launch the partnership, a clean yet effective mobile app can now be customised for a promotional price starting at $4,980. The introductory package, valid until 15 February 2013, also includes a content management system that enables updating information in the app and three months of maintenance. This type of mobile apps is a powerful tool for businesses looking to generate new leads and repeat customers by promoting their products and/or services directly to the smartphone owners.



About Osky Interactive

Osky Interactive is a leading web development agency based in Canberra. Much of Osky’s recent success is attributed to its expertise in e-commerce, advanced web application development and content management. Osky now expands its offering to bring native mobile apps development to its clients.



About ArvoApp

arvoApp.com creates high quality native mobile apps that focus on user engagement and productivity for the iPhone and iPad. The Petrol Map app, a fuel locator for Australia and one of arvoApp’s popular apps, has been downloaded and used by the thousands of Australian drivers since its release.



