OSS - BSS Software Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2012 - 2018 : Now at Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Competition among CSPs (Communication service providers) is bringing in new growth prospects for OSS/BSS software vendors. Telecom companies are increasingly seeking software development services from IT firms or are outsourcing their technological divisions for various service systems. OSS/BSS software is used by telecom companies as back-end system for smooth operations and integrated management of different sub-divisions. Driven by combined impact of rise in consumer base, increase in amount of data required to be managed, and expansion in customer oriented services, the OSS/BSS market is expected to grow substantially worldwide.



Traditionally, CSPs relied on in-house developed software systems for managing their different operational activities. However, with fast emergence of new generation services and rise in customer base, the scope of operations has multiplied manifolds. This has in turn created need for CSPs to focus on their core services and outsource the others. Within the telecom industry, OSS/BSS software is also referred to as B/OSS software. However, it refers to Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Business Support Systems (BSS). OSS software solutions include back office support systems required for operating network and provisioning customer services, such as inventory, designing, activation, and service assurance. The BSS software solutions include customer interface services such as billing, CRM (customer relationship management), order management, and others. There is push from CSPs for integrated OSS and BSS software solutions as it would help them to achieve higher operational efficacy.



Globally, Asia Pacific region, which has a huge and fast rising customer base, is the key market for telecom industry players looking for lucrative opportunities. Here, CSPs are competing aggressively to acquire large consumer base as revenues from services are crunching and large scale deployment is the key to success. As a result, there is a continuous need for hardware upgrades which can meet the requirements posed by rising consumer base and demands.



Another significant factor pushing the market demand up for OSS/BSS software is the shift by CSPs from technology driven services to customer oriented services, such as VAS (Value added services), as a prominent revenue segment. However, technological limitations faced in integrating B/OSS solutions with existing infrastructure is deterring the move from CSPs, who are already facing challenges in reducing operation cost while meeting the alleviated revenue targets. Consequently, this is giving rise to demand for customized B/OSS software solutions. The most desired feature is flexibility to expand capacity and accommodate operational changes.



Regionally, markets such as India and North Africa hold long term growth potential for B/OSS software service providers having stake in the market. Some of the players currently providing OSS/BSS software solutions include IBM, Alcatel Lucent, Nokia Siemens Networks, Huawei, Oracle Corp., Amdocs, Subex, Elitecore Technologies, and others. Driven by perceived benefits and growth opportunities there is a surge in new players entering the market making the space saturated. This is in turn driving the competition levels high, bringing in improved services for customers at competitive prices, and thus supporting the market growth. The growth trend is expected to remain so in near future as CSPs in emerging economies switch to new generation technologies.



