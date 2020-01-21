OSS BSS Software Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : AMDOCS, Ericsson, Redknee, Accenture

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2020 -- Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global OSS BSS software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. OSS BSS software Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Loan Origination Software. This Report covers the emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are AMDOCS (United States), Ericsson (Sweden), Huawei Technologies (China), Netcracker Technology Corporation (United States), Redknee (Canada), Accenture (Ireland), Aria Systems (United States), Cerillion (United Kingdom), Comarch (Poland), Comptel (Finland), CSG International (United States), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), Global Convergence Solutions (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development (United States), Hitachi Data Systems (United States) and Oracle (United States).



Operations support system (OSS) is a software which operate a telecom network and maintain a customer services. It comprises specialized software, which is traditionally used by network planners, support, operations and engineering teams in the service provider. Business support system (BSS) is a software application that supports various customer activities including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, billing and call center automation. Moreover, the relationship between OSS and BSS is simple, where OSS usually passes numerous service orders and also supplies service assurance information to the BSS. Additionally, BSS focuses on managing the business aspects associated with the telecommunications network to secure revenue and maintain quality, while also supporting various business functions such as marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of goods and services.



Overview of the Report of OSS BSS software

The report also covers segments and Market Data Break down, including major players. If you are involved in the Global OSS BSS software industry or aim to be, then this study will provide you inclusive point of view. This study analyzes the market share, growth rate, market drivers, future trends, restraints, opportunities and challenges.



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based BSS

- Surging in Numbers of SMEs to Ensure Better Manageability of Resources Globally

- Increased Adoption of Revenue Management Systems (RMS)



Market Trend

- Outsourcing OSS BSS Design and Development to Managed Service Providers

- Rising Demand for Customized OSS-BSS Software



Restraints

- Rising Cyber Threats and Lack of Proper Security



Opportunities

- Increasing Awareness Regarding Enhancing Service Assurance in the Telecommunication Sector and Growing Demand for Lowering Operational Expenditure and the Increasing Popularity of Convergent Billing Systems in Emerging Economies



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2013-2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2025 [ unless otherwise stated]

Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



The Global OSS BSS software is segmented by following Product Types:

by Type (OSS Software, BSS Software), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), Solution Type (Service assurance, Network management, Inventory management)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Get More Information:



