OSS BSS Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Redknee, Cerillion, Comarch

Key Players in This Report Include:

AMDOCS (United States),Ericsson (Sweden),Huawei Technologies (China),Netcracker Technology Corporation (United States),Redknee (Canada),Accenture (Ireland),Aria Systems (United States),Cerillion (United Kingdom),Comarch (Poland),Comptel (Finland),CSG International (United States),Sterlite Technologies Limited (India),Global Convergence Solutions (United States),Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development (United States),Hitachi Data Systems (United States),Oracle (United States)



Definition:

Operations support system (OSS) is a software which operate a telecom network and maintain a customer services. It comprises specialized software, which is traditionally used by network planners, support, operations and engineering teams in the service provider. Business support system (BSS) is a software application that supports various customer activities including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, billing and call center automation. Moreover, the relationship between OSS and BSS is simple, where OSS usually passes numerous service orders and also supplies service assurance information to the BSS. Additionally, BSS focuses on managing the business aspects associated with the telecommunications network to secure revenue and maintain quality, while also supporting various business functions such as marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of goods and services. Together with OSS, BSS is used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services.



Market Trends:

- Outsourcing OSS BSS Design and Development to Managed Service Providers

- Rising Demand for Customized OSS-BSS Software



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based BSS

- Surging in Numbers of SMEs to Ensure Better Manageability of Resources Globally

- Increased Adoption of Revenue Management Systems (RMS)



Market Opportunities:

- Increasing Awareness Regarding Enhancing Service Assurance in the Telecommunication Sector

- Growing Demand for Lowering Operational Expenditure and the Increasing Popularity of Convergent Billing Systems in Emerging Economies

The Global OSS BSS software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (OSS Software, BSS Software), Application (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Media & Entertainment, Others), Enterprise Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-premise), Solution Type (Service assurance, Network management, Inventory management)



Global OSS BSS software market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



