Operations support system (OSS) is a software which operate a telecom network and maintain a customer services. It comprises specialized software, which is traditionally used by network planners, support, operations and engineering teams in the service provider. Business support system (BSS) is a software application that supports various customer activities including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, billing and call center automation.



Operations support system (OSS) is a software which operate a telecom network and maintain a customer services. It comprises specialized software, which is traditionally used by network planners, support, operations and engineering teams in the service provider. Business support system (BSS) is a software application that supports various customer activities including customer relationship management (CRM), order management, billing and call center automation. Moreover, the relationship between OSS and BSS is simple, where OSS usually passes numerous service orders and also supplies service assurance information to the BSS. Additionally, BSS focuses on managing the business aspects associated with the telecommunications network to secure revenue and maintain quality, while also supporting various business functions such as marketing, product offerings, sales, contracting, and delivery of goods and services. Together with OSS, BSS is used to support various end-to-end telecommunication services.According to AMA, the market for OSS BSS software is expected to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period to 2025. This growth is primarily driven by Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based BSS, Surging in Numbers of SMEs to Ensure Better Manageability of Resources Globally and Increased Adoption of Revenue Management Systems (RMS).



Market Drivers

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based BSS

- Surging in Numbers of SMEs to Ensure Better Manageability of Resources Globally

- Increased Adoption of Revenue Management Systems (RMS)



Market Trend

- Outsourcing OSS BSS Design and Development to Managed Service Providers

- Rising Demand for Customized OSS-BSS Software



Restraints

- Rising Cyber Threats and Lack of Proper Security



Opportunities

Increasing Awareness Regarding Enhancing Service Assurance in the Telecommunication Sector and Growing Demand for Lowering Operational Expenditure and the Increasing Popularity of Convergent Billing Systems in Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of In-House Expertise



To comprehend Global OSS BSS software market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Global OSS BSS software market is analyzed across major global regions. AMA also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.



- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.



