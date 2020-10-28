New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2020 -- The Operation Support Systems and Business Support Systems (OSS/BSS) market is expected to grow from USD 2.77 Billion in 2019 to USD 8.78 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.0% from 2019 to 2026. The market is hugely driven by the growing demand among organizations to offer enhanced customer experience. The demand for OSS/BSS is driven by factors, such as the deployment of customized OSS BSS systems and services, growing usage of convergent billing systems, the shifting focus of Communication Service Providers (CSPs) on enhancing customer experiences and minimize operational expenses



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the OSS/BSS market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the OSS/BSS industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Amdocs (US), Accenture (US), HP Enterprises (US), CSG Systems (US), Ericsson (US), Netcracker (US), Optiva (Canada), Microsoft (US), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Oracle (US), and IBM (US).



The OSS/BSS industry is segmented into:



Global OSS & BSS Market, By Solution-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



OSS



Service Assurance

Network Management

Inventory Management



BSS



Billing and revenue management

Service fulfillment

Customer and product management



Global OSS & BSS Market, By Deployment-Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



On-premise

Cloud



Global OSS & BSS Market, By Company Size (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise



Global OSS & BSS Market, By User (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Telecom and IT

Media & Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance



Regional Outlook of OSS/BSS Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global OSS/BSS market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Key Questions Answered by the Report:



What are the key driving factors of the OSS/BSS industry?

Which segment and sub-segment are expected to show significant growth during the forecast period?

What will the market size and growth rate be throughout the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players of the OSS/BSS industry?

What are the technological advancements and product developments taking place in the OSS/BSS market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

What are the key risk factors and challenges the companies will face in the market?

What factors are expected to hinder the growth of the OSS/BSS industry



Radical Features of the OSS/BSS Market Report:



Valuable insights into the OSS/BSS market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle

An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market

Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the OSS/BSS industry.



