OSS/BSS Market Is Expected to Reach USD 48.54 Billion Globally in 2018: Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- Transparency Market Research published new market report "OSS/BSS Market -Asia Pacific and Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2012 - 2018," the market was valued at USD 17 billion in 2011, and is expected to reach USD 48.54 billion by 2018, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2012 to 2018.



Growing adoption of convergent billing systems is expected to drive the industry over the next few years. OSS/BSS plays a major role in the development of a convergent billing platform, which provides a unified view of the customer's services such as data, voice, multimedia, etc. Furthermore, OSS/BSS provides a granular view of the consumer's data usage, which enables Communications Service Providers (CSPs) develop value added services in order to serve the customer better.



Growth in the telecommunications industry is also expected to be a major driving force for the market. Increasing number of wireless subscribers coupled with high demand for handheld devices such as smartphones and tablets is estimated to fuel industry growth over the forecast period. Integrating OSS/BSS with existing networks is a cumbersome task, which may act as a barrier to the industry on a global level. Additionally, unfavorable regulatory scenario in Asia Pacific, particularly in India, is a restraint for profitability of key participants.



North America was the largest market, and was valued at USD 7.18 billion in 2012. Early commercialization and utilization of telecommunication services has resulted in increased market share in this region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, which can primarily be attributed to the wide scope of introduction of new services in countries such as India and China.



The market is highly fragmented, with the top five players accounting for approximately 40% of the overall share in 2012. Key participants include Amdocs, Ericsson, Accenture, Huawei, Nokia Siemens Networks, Hewlett Packard, and Oracle among others.



The report analyzes the global OSS/BSS market in terms of revenue (USD Billion). The market has been segmented as follows:



OSS/BSS Market, by Geography:



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific



Rest of the World (RoW)





