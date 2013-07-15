Osteoporosis Drug Market- Global and China Market Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast (2010-2015)

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/15/2013 -- Market Research Reports : Transparency Market Research published new market report In 2009, the global Osteoporosis drug market was worth USD 6.8 billion, with Bisphosphonate class of drugs leading the market. In the overall Bisphosphonate, ibandronate (Bonviva/Boniva; Roche) and zoledronate (Aclasta/Zometa; Novartis) accounted largest share in class, respectively, and showed an average sales growth rate of about of 20% in the past 2 years.



Amgen’s Denosumab is the recent entrant to the Osteoporosis treatment market, following its approval from the U.S. and European Union (also approved for bone loss associated with prostate cancer).



Denosumab is expected to compete directly with the Bisphosphonate drug class. However, initial uptake of Denosumab is likely to be as second-line therapy, mostly in patients who are intolerant to Bisphosphonate. In addition to the treatment of Osteoporosis, there is substantial potential for Denosumab for treating bone loss in patients with cancer. Denosumab market is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion in 2015.



Our research indicates that the Osteoporosis drug pipeline is going strong with various phases of clinical development. Phase III has first-in-class products such as odanacatib, which possess a novel mechanism of action to combat Osteoporosis. Aprela is another drug in the stage of development.



The Chinese Osteoporosis drug market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2010 to 2015. Increased prevalence of Osteoporosis among Chinese female population is the principal growth driver of the Osteoporosis drug market. The other key growth drivers for Chinese Osteoporosis market include increasing elderly aged population, rising living standards of the Chinese people and increasing awareness and bone health education.



Geographical analysis of Chinese Osteoporosis drug market shows that there is a huge growth potential for Osteoporosis drug in many cities including Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, and Hangzhou.



To gain a competitive advantage, market players should develop cost-competitive drugs with easy dosage pattern, which promote bone building effectively. Large numbers of patients are unable to comply with the strict dosage schedule of traditional Osteoporosis drugs. Further research and development can address the unmet need by coming up with drugs that have a convenient dosage schedule with better efficacy and safety compared to traditional treatment of Osteoporosis.



After 2012, the Parathyroid Hormone and SERM Osteoporosis drug class market is expected to decline because of anticipated growth of Prolia (Denosumab), which will largely affect other drugs’ market share.



The objective of the study on “Global and China Osteoporosis Drug Market Analysis and Forecast (2009 – 2015)” is to gain detailed market insights for key Osteoporosis drugs market segments. The market is analyzed on the basis of growth trends, ongoing developments, market penetration and revenue share. The report also covers the strategies followed by “Osteoporosis Drugs Market” players.

Segmentation & Analysis



The report segments and analyzes the “Osteoporosis Drugs Market” on the basis of following sub-categories:



- Geographic Markets

- Global

- China

- By Segment

- Bisphosphonate Drugs

- SERM Drugs

- Parathyroid Hormone Drugs

- Calcitonin Drugs

- Denosumab Drugs



This section provides in-depth analysis of Osteoporosis Drugs Market size and growth forecast for each drug category, driving factors and challenges prevailing in the overall and at the micro market levels, and opportunities and future outlook for all the levels.



