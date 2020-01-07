Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2020 -- Osteosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028



Some of the key facts of the report

1. Osteosarcoma is a relatively rare tumour of bone with a worldwide prevalence of 3.4 cases per million people per year.

2. Around 800 to 900 new cases of the disease are diagnosed in the United States every year.

3. About 2% of childhood cancers are osteosarcomas, but they make up a much smaller percentage of adult cancers.



"Osteosarcoma is more prevalent in males when compared to females. Females tend to develop it slightly earlier."



In the current market scenario, the standard Osteosarcoma treatment includes Surgery, Chemotherapy and Radiation therapy. Osteosarcoma treatment relies on a combination of therapies that covers surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Chemotherapy such as doxorubicin, cisplatin, high-dose methotrexate, and ifosfamide have antitumor activity in Osteosarcoma.



Even though various Chemotherapies are available, but these therapies may cause adverse effects, and limited knowledge of the pathogenesis of Osteosarcoma is available. So, these limitations have led to an urgent demand for more advanced novel therapies to treat Osteosarcoma. However, tremendous efforts have been made to define the biology of Osteosarcoma in the hopes of developing molecular targeting drugs to improve patient outcomes. Several preclinical and clinical agents are currently being investigated for Osteosarcoma. One area of significant research involves using specific agents to target known processes important in Osteosarcoma pathogenesis.



The rising number of Osteosarcoma patients, increasing awareness, and increasing research and development activities are a few of the factors that are anticipated to contribute towards the Osteosarcoma market growth during the forecast period (2018-2028).



The launch of the emerging therapies is expected to significantly impact the Osteosarcoma treatment scenario in the upcoming years:-

Drugs covered

1. Inhaled lipid-complexed cisplatin

2. ABI-009

3. CLR 131

And many others



The key players in Osteosarcoma market are:

1. Eleison Pharmaceuticals

2. Aadi Bioscience

3. Cellectar Biosciences



And many others



