Ostomy surgery, also known as bowel diversion, is a procedure that re-routes the movement of the intestinal content out of the body via a small opening made on the abdominal wall. The opening is known as ostomy or stoma. It can be temporary or permanent, depending on severity of the disease. If the opening connects the small intestine to the abdominal wall, it is known as ileostomy or jejunostomy. The ostomy on the large intestine is known as colostomy. The ostomy care bag is attached to the abdominal wall, which collects the stool in an odor-free and secure way. The bag is disposable and it can be removed when required. According to demographic data from the Coloplast Ostomy Life Study–2016, there exist 47% of male and 53% of female patients with regular peristomal body profile.



Global Ostomy Care Market: Drivers and Restraints



Growing prevalence of inflammatory bowel diseases such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, intestinal cancer, fecal incontinence, and diverticular disease; increasing health care expenditure; and rising development of new products in ostomy care are factors expected to boost the global ostomy care market during the forecast period. However, lack of reimbursement for ostomy care bags and weak economies of developing regions are factors expected to negatively affect the global ostomy care market during the forecast period.



Global Ostomy Care Market: Key Segments



The global ostomy care market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been divided into ostomy care bags and ostomy care accessories. The ostomy care bags segment has been sub-categorized based on surgery type, usability, and system type. Based on surgery type, the ostomy care bags segment has been sub-divided into continent ileostomy bags, ileostomy bags, colostomy bags, and ileoanal reservoir bags. In terms of system type, the segment has been classified into one-piece systems, two-piece systems, and skin barrier systems. Based on usability, it has been sub-segmented into closed-end bags and drainable bags. The ostomy care accessories segment has been further categorized into cleansers, creams, pastes & powders, deodorants, and others. Based on end-user, the global ostomy care market has been segregated into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and home care settings. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the global ostomy care market during the forecast period.



Geographically, the global ostomy care market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to dominate the global ostomy care market during the forecast period, owing to growing incidence of chronic bowel diseases, high adoption of technologically advanced products in the region, rising health care expenditure, and increasing R&D activities to develop products that enhance patient comfort by players in the Europe market. North America is expected to be the second-largest market for ostomy care from 2017 to 2025, due to growing geriatric population, increasing investments in R&D activities, and growing pool of patients with intestinal disorders in the region. Asia Pacific is considered an emerging market for ostomy care, owing to increasing pool of patients, presence of developing economies, increasing health care expenditure, and constantly rising population in the region.



Global Ostomy Care Market: Key Players



Key players operating in the global ostomy care market are BAO-Health, Flexicare Medical Limited, Perma-Type, Coloplast A/S, ALCARE Co., Ltd., Hollister Incorporated, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., and Welland Medical Limited



