Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Outlook to 2025 - B. Braun Melsungen, Coloplast, ConvaTec, Hollister

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Ostomy is a surgical procedure in which an artificial opening, known as stoma, is made from the colon of the human body to eliminate body wastes such as urine, mucus, and stools. Plastic/rubber bags or pouches, known as ostomy drainage bags, are used to collect these wastes. These bags are of two types: one-piece system and two–piece system. One-piece systems consist of a skin barrier and collection pouch together as a single unit, which when changed has to be removed completely, while two-piece systems include both a skin barrier and collection pouch as different units that when changed leave the skin barrier as it is and the collection pouch is separated.



Rise in occurrence of colorectal cancer, bladder cancer, urinary tract cancer, Crohn's disease, inflammatory bowel disease; growth in geriatric population that prefer ostomy drainage bags; preference for ostomy surgery in both youths & adults; and technical advancements in ostomy products drive the market growth. The global ostomy drainage bags market is influenced by the availability of reimbursement for ostomy products. However, availability of other alternative surgical procedures hinders this market growth.



Segment by Key players:

- B. Braun Melsungen

- Coloplast

- ConvaTec

- Hollister

- ALCARE

- C.R. Bard

- Cymed Ostomy

- Dynarex

- Flexicare Medical

- Medline Industries

- Peak Medical

- Pelican Healthcare

- Teleflex

- Welland Medical



Segment by Type:

- Plastic

- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

- Rubber



Segment by Application:

- Healthcare

- Homecare



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Forecast

4.5.1. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Ostomy Drainage Bags Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



