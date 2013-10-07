Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential market report to its offering

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential



Summary



report, Ostomy Drainage Bags Market to 2019 - Technical Advances Increase Patient Convenience but Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenarios Limit Growth Potential looks at the market, key market players, and market dynamics for the global ostomy drainage bags market. It provides a synopsis of the various factors influencing this market. The report also gives company descriptions and lists the key marketed products for major market players. It is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



- Key geographies: the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia and Brazil

- Information on market size for the three ostomy drainage bags market segments: colostomy, ileostomy and urostomy

- Annualized market revenue data forecast to 2019 and company share data for 2012.

- Information on the leading technologies of key players: Coloplast, Convatec, Hollister, B. Braun, Dansac and Alcare



Reasons to buy



- Develop business strategies by understanding the dynamics and developments driving the global ostomy drainage bags market

- Design and enhance your product development, marketing, and sales strategies

- Develop market-entry and market-expansion strategies

- Identify the key players best positioned to take advantage of the emerging market opportunities

- Exploit in-licensing and out-licensing opportunities by identifying the products most likely to ensure a robust return

- Identify, understand and capitalize on the next big thing in the ostomy drainage bags market landscape

- Make more informed business decisions from insightful analysis of the global ostomy drainage bags market and the factors shaping it



Companies Mentioned



Coloplast A/S

ConvaTec Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Dansac A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG



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