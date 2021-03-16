Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2021 -- Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: Snapshot
As per insights, in nations, like Malaysia, Germany, Singapore, and Sweden, the quantity of more established grown-ups has gone up considerably. This extending pool of geriatric populace over the world is powering the market, as the older populace is viewed as increasingly defenseless against various sorts of malignant growths. The geriatric populace in the Asia-Pacific area was around 617.1 mn of every 2015, which represented the greater part of the world's all out old populace. It is evaluated that by 2050, Asia-Pacific will represent very nearly two-third of the world's geriatric populace.
What are the Factors Responsible for the Growth of Global Ostomy Drainage Bags Market?
- As indicated by WHO, by 2050 33% of the worldwide populace is relied upon to be over 60 years old. Be that as it may, the mindfulness in regards to the wellbeing among these individuals is rising quickly. This is drawing in them continually towards clinical offices and indicative focuses. They are additionally getting taught in the utilization of the ostomy drainage sacks that can help them in the hours of medical procedure and keep them from further disease. This development in the mindfulness among the geriatric populace is the main consideration that is boosting the development of global ostomy drainage bags market.
- The individual firms related with ostomy healthcare items have set their situations in the market by propelling inventive items addressing patients' needs and solace. The interest for ostomy packs as a real existence sparing open door has expanded among individuals as they offer highlights, for example waterproof, unbreakable, and long strength, consequently influencing the selection of these sacks. These developments are the major factors that propels the growth of global ostomy drainage bags market.
On regional perspective, Europe shall emerge as the most lucrative region of global ostomy drainage bags market. This dominance of the region is the result of improving healthcare infrastructure in the countries like, U.K., and Germany
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global ostomy drainage bags market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in development, manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization of ostomy drainage bags, and new entrants planning to enter the ostomy drainage bags market. The executive summary of this report provides a snapshot of the ostomy drainage bags market, summarizing the market size, market volume, trends, and competition of different market segments at the global front.
The market overview section explains market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that have strong influence over the ostomy drainage bags market in current scenario and could impact the future situation of the market. Value chain analysis has been provided to enlighten the value-creating activities from a number of processes that take place in transforming raw material to final product. Event impact analysis is provided for brief understanding of the technological advancements, new product launches, and strategic decisions taken by players in the global ostomy drainage bags market. The regulatory framework section illustrates the reimbursement scenario provided by governments in major economies. Porter's five forces analysis is also elucidated in this section to understand the overall competition in the ostomy drainage bags market, considering five different parameters that will have a strong impact on the sustainability of companies in the market. Market attractiveness analysis has been included in this section to explicate the degree of competition between different geographies. Market share is also incorporated in this section to highlight competition between key players in the competitive landscape section of the report. Average pricing analysis exemplifies the cost range of different types of bags in six geographical regions.
The global ostomy drainage bags market has been classified by types, and uses. Based on types, the global ostomy drainage bags market is differentiated into five segments, namely colostomy bags, ileostomy bags, urostomy bags, continent ileostomy bags, and continent urostomy bags. Based on uses, the ostomy drainage bags market is categorized into two segments: single-use ostomy drainage bags and multi-use ostomy drainage bags. Market revenue in terms of USD million and market volume in terms of million units for the period between 2010 and 2022 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2014 to 2022 are provided for all the above segments, considering 2013 as the base year.
Geographically, the global ostomy drainage bags market has been segmented into six regional markets: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM), Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Rest of the World (RoW). This section of the report provides market estimations in terms of revenue (USD million) and volume (million) of ostomy drainage bags across six regions from 2010 to 2022. CAGR (%) for the period from 2014 to 2022 is also analyzed for all these six geographies, considering 2013 as the base year. These geographies are further segmented into major countries. North America is differentiated into the U.S. and Canada, Europe is classified as the U.K., Germany and Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific is further differentiated as India, China and Rest of Asia Pacific, LATAM market is further split into Brazil, Mexico and Rest of LATAM, and MENA region is segmented as Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and rest of MENA. Market revenue in terms of USD Million for the period 2010 to 2022 along with CAGR (%) from 2014 to 2022 is estimated for all these countries for ostomy drainage bags.
This report also includes recommendations to assist new entrants in establishing presence and existing market players in strengthening their position in the global ostomy drainage bags market. The report concludes with company profiles section that includes profiles of major market players. Major market players profiled in the report include Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Flexicare Medical Limited, Pelcin Healthcare Ltd., Salts Healthcare Ltd., Welland Medical Ltd., and Hollister Incorporated.