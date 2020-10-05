OTA Transmission Platform Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025 : Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and TiVo Corporation.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2020 -- The broadcasting industry experiences numerous changes with the development in technology. This drives the service providers and broadcasters to adopt innovative technology transmission platforms. Over-the-Air (OTA) transmission is a type of wireless transmission mainly used in the broadcasting industry. In addition, the OTA transmission is mainly used in radio and television platforms to broadcast channels wirelessly. Moreover, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) technology enables the deployment of progressive error correction for physical layer. In addition, ATSC also empowers the generation of wireless data through an IP delivery system.



Scope of the Report:

The researcher assessing the OTA Transmission Platform Market dive deep to unearth intangible facts related to the key restraints, opportunities, and threats expected to shape the progress of the industry during the forecast period, 2020 - 2025. Significant evaluation of other factors such as demand and supply status, import and export, distribution channel, consumption volume, and production capability play a vital role in offering business owners, stakeholders and field marketing personnel a competitive edge over others operating in the same space. All important data are presented in self-explanatory charts, tables and graphic images that can be incorporated into any business presentation.



The major players covered in this report:

AirTV L.L.C, Channel Master, GatesAir Inc., Gemalto NV, Harmonic, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., One Media 3.0, LLC, Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc., SK Telecom Co., Ltd., and TiVo Corporation.



The report not only empowers companies and individuals to understand the key characteristics of the target market but also the communication preferences. The audience can get the estimated size according to the number of sales in a specific region. By offering access to insights about the profit margin the study aims at improving the communication between the companies and potential customers. Armed with all required information on the recent development in the competitive landscape such as a joint venture, collaboration, acquisition and merger and product launch the study enables business owners to build a strong profile of their best buyers.



By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

- North America

- China

- Europe

- Southeast Asia

- Japan

- India



The comprehensive study covers hard to find facts about the market landscape as well as its growth prospects in the years to come. Most importantly, the research report includes vital statistics about the major vendors occupying a strong foothold in this industry. Besides this, in order to calculate the market share, the study takes a closer look at the selling price of the product across different regions.



On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

- Platform

- Services



On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

- Television

- Radio

- Mobile

- Streaming Devices



The study objectives of this report are:

- To analyse and study the global OTA Transmission Platform capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2020-2025);

- Focuses on the key OTA Transmission Platform manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

- Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

- To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

- To analyse the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

- To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.



Key Points from TOC:



Chapter 5: Smart Space Market, By Platform Type



5.1. Overview

5.2. Television



5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5.3. Radio



5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5.4. Mobile



5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, By Country



5.5. Streaming Devices



5.5.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

5.5.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Region

5.5.3. Market Analysis, By Country



Continue…



Factors such as increase in demand for better picture quality and wireless transmission platforms drive the market growth for the OTA transmission platform industry. In addition, rise in need for enhanced channel presentation and operations efficiency are the factors expected to boost the market growth. However, lack of sufficient OTA infrastructure is expected to impede the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in R&D spending and IT investment in broadcasting industry is expected to provide major growth opportunities for the OTA transmission platform market in the upcoming years. Also, advent of ATSC 3.0 standards is anticipated to be opportunistic for the market growth in the forthcoming years.



