OTC: BAYRY Investor Notice: Deadline on September 14, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 14, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYRY).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTC: BAYRY) common shares between May 23, 2016, and March 19, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between May 23, 2016, and March 19, 2019, the Defendants made false and misleading statements to investors, describing the Acquisition as "a compelling transaction for shareholders" that would create "significant value" by generating "stronger growth, better profitability, and a more resilient business profile" and "will translate into attractive financial benefits for Bayer and its shareholders."



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants specifically downplayed the liability risks related to Monsanto's Roundup product, emphasizing that the Company conducted a "thorough analysis" during due diligence and "undertook appropriate due diligence of litigation and regulatory issues throughout the process" which led Bayer to finalize the Acquisition.



