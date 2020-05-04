OTC: BOALY Investor Alert: Investigation Concerning Possible Wrongdoing at Boral Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced concering potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Boral Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY)



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Boral Limited directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



North Sydney, Australia based Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. Boral Limited reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $4.25 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2017 to over $5.71 billion for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2018 and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from $296.9 million to $441 million.



On December 5, 2019, Boral Limited disclosed that it identified financial irregularities in its North American window business, involving the misreporting of inventory levels and raw material and labour cost at the window plants, and was conducting an internal investigation into the matter.



On February 9, 2020, Boral Limited revealed that its investigation had found inflated earnings at its North American window-making business and announced that the Company had fired the division's vice president of finance and financial controller.



Those who purchased shares of Boral Limited (OTC: BOALY)



