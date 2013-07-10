OTC Bulls and Bears - Federal National Mortgage Association, AMR Corporation, Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, Arch Therapeutics Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA), AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC), Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH)



Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCBB:FNMA) declined -6.36%, trading on 21.08 million shares to end the trade at $1.62. The stock changed hands in a range of $1.62 to $1.78, bringing its market capitalization at about $2.78 billion. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.20 and was moved to maximum level of $5.44. Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) provides liquidity and stability support services in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. The company securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders in the primary mortgage market into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS).



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) added 9.77% to complete the trading session at $4.72 with a total volume of 5.82 million shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 5.28 million shares. It floated in a range of $4.33 to $4.75 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.81. Its market capitalization now moved to about $1.58 billion. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.36 and above $7.15. AMR Corporation reported June 2013 consolidated revenue and traffic results for its principal subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, AMR Eagle Holding Corporation.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp (OTCBB:FMCC) recorded a fall of -3.75% and was in a range of $1.54-$1.65 before closing at $1.54. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 7.85 million shares versus an average volume of 28.29 million shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.14 and $5.00 was the best price. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB:ARTH) added 4.84% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $57.20 million. The share price after opening at $1.30 made a high of $1.32 and hovered above $1.23 to end the day at $1.30. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 3.75 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 597,793 shares. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH) a life science company and developer of AC5™, a novel product aimed at controlling bleeding and fluid loss in order to provide faster and safer surgical and interventional care, is pleased to appoint Mr. Alan Barber as CFO and Mr. William M. Cotter as COO.



