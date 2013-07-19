OTC Bulls and Bears - Tracksoft Systems Inc, NanoViricides Inc, Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR), Primco Management Inc

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND), NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC), Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY), Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM)



Tracksoft Systems Inc (OTCMKTS:BRND) declined -26.94%, trading on 28.90 million shares to end the trade at $0.0160. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.02 to $0.03, bringing its market capitalization at about $1.17 million. If we look at its trading history of past 52 weeks, the share price suffered low of $0.0009 and was moved to maximum level of $0.04. Premier Brands, Inc. engages in the manufacture, acquisition, and marketing of consumer packaged goods, primarily beverages and nutraceuticals. Its products include energy and vitamin drink products.



NanoViricides Inc (OTCBB:NNVC) declined -3.03% to complete the trading session at $0.960 with a total volume of 533,261 shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 281,976 shares. It floated in a range of $0.95 to $1.02 during last trading session with a beta value of 1.06. Its market capitalization now moved to about $154.48 million. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.32 and above $1.03. NanoViricides, Inc., a nano-biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company has two anti-influenza drug candidates at advanced pre-clinical stage which include two FluCide drugs comprising an orally bioactive nanomedicine for out-patients



Telecom Corp of New Zealand (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NZTCY) added 0.33% and was in a range of $8.97-$9.11 before closing at $9.07. The stock completed the day with a total volume of 56,383 shares versus an average volume of 154,851 shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $8.50 and $11.53 was the best price. Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services, information technology (IT) services, and network services in New Zealand and Australia.



Primco Management Inc (OTCBB:PMCM) added 12% yesterday, bringing its market capitalization around $1.09 million. The share price after opening at $0.0049 made a high of $0.0075 and hovered above $0.0049 to end the day at $0.0056. The total number of shares changed hands during the session was 81.91 million shares as compared to average trading volume of 25.78 million shares. Primco Management Inc., a development stage company, focuses on providing real estate management services. It intends to provide real estate management services to a range of properties, including class A office space, industrial, manufacturing, and warehousing facilities, as well as data centers and retail outlets for real estate users.



