OTC: INSD Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Instadose Pharma Corp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/24/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD), filed a lawsuit over alleged Securities Laws violations by Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 28, 2022. OTC: INSD investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



Chesapeake, VA based Instadose Pharma Corp. was formerly known as "Mikrocoze, Inc.", which was organized to sell micro-furniture for small spaces via the Internet. The Company has since pivoted its business to focus on growth and acquisition of pharmaceutical grade agricultural products.



On December 7, 2020, Instadose Pharma Corp. (then still known as Mikrocoze) entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Instadose Pharma Corp., a Canadian-based cannabis producer ("Instadose Canada"), and holders of a majority of its outstanding shares for a transaction to acquire 100% of the outstanding common shares of Instadose Canada in exchange for approximately 80% of the issued and outstanding shares of common stock of the Company following such exchange (the "Business Combination").



Then, on October 15, 2021, Instadose Pharma Corp. announced that an overwhelming majority of its shareholders voted in favor of the Business Combination, hich remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by a Canadian court. Following completion of the Business Combination, Instadose expected that its Board of Directors would consist of, among others, Sanders.



Then on November 23, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commision ("SEC") announced a temporary suspension in trading the stock. The SEC stated, "The public interest and the protection of investors require a suspension in the trading of the securities of Instadose Pharma Corp. ("Instadose Pharma") (CIK No. 0001697587), a Nevada corporation whose principal place of business is listed as Chesapeake, Virginia, because of questions and concerns regarding the adequacy and accuracy of information about Instadose Pharma in the marketplace, including: (1) significant increases in the stock price and share volume unsupported by the company's assets and financial information; (2) trading that may be associated with individuals related to a control person of Instadose Pharma; and (3) the operations of Instadose Pharma's Canadian affiliate. As of November 19, 2021, the common stock of Instadose Pharma was quoted and traded on OTC Link whose parent company is OTC Markets Group Inc., under the symbol INSD, had seven market makers, and was eligible for the "piggyback" exception of Rule 15c2-11(f)(3) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act")."



Shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) declined from $60.00 per share on November 8, 2021, to $23.00 per share on November 23, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between December 8, 2020 and November 24, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.