OTC Market Movers - Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), US Energy Initiatives Corp Inc(OTCMKTS:USEI), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), US Energy Initiatives Corp Inc(OTCMKTS:USEI), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



Buffalo Wild Wings(NASDAQ:BWLD) ended higher +1.98% and complete the day at $107.19. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 263,472 . After opening at $105.30, the stock hit as high as $108.37. However, it traded between $69.72 and $108.55 over the last twelve months.

Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc., is a owner, operator, and franchisor of restaurants. The Company features a variety of menu items, including its Buffalo, New York-style chicken wings spun in any of its 16 types of sauces or five types of seasonings.



For How Long BWLD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) closed yesterday at $1.49, a +5.13% increase. Around 782,189 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 251,558 shares. The company is now valued at around $75.56 million.

Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe



For How Long SBOTF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



US Energy Initiatives Corp Inc(OTCMKTS:USEI) moved +7.14 percent higher at $0.0015 and traded between $0.0015 and $0.0028 after opening the day at $0.0024.

US Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc., formerly U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing retrofit systems for the conversion of gasoline and diesel engines



For How Long USEI Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares rose, gaining +10.00 percent to close at $0.0660. The stock is up around 4025% this year and 1220% for the last 12 months. Around 7.95 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 8.11 million shares.

NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. (NanoTech), formerly Aldar Group, Inc., is a provider of gaming technology for the coin-op arcade, casino gaming and consumer gaming markets.



Why Should Investors Buy NTEK After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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