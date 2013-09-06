OTC Market Movers - CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH).



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) ended higher +1.35% and complete the day at $19.57. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 97,343. After opening at $19.41, the stock hit as high as $19.57. However, it traded between $17.91 and $23.09 over the last twelve months.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012



For How Long COSWF will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) closed yesterday at $0.0810, a +8.005% increase. Around 3.00 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 4.82 million shares. The company is now valued at around $44.15 million.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets. It also offers Television Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) technology for television and portable media devices;



For How Long NTEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) moved +2.22 percent higher at $1.84 and traded between $1.80 and $1.85 after opening the day at $1.84. Its performance over the last five days remained 17.95%, which stands at 13.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 159.15%.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness



For How Long LBMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCMKTS:EAPH) shares rose, gaining +9.17 percent to close at $0.0131. The stock is up around 114.75% this year and 97.48% for the last 12 months. Around 7.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7.26 million shares.



Easton Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, designs, develops, and markets various topically delivered therapeutic health care products.



Why Should Investors Buy EAPH After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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