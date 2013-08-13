OTC Market Movers - Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), LaserLock Technologies Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:LLTI), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU), LaserLock Technologies Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:LLTI), Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC)



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) decline -1.59% to closed at the price of $0.620after opening at 0.62. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 619,792.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.48M shares. Globalstar, Inc. (Globalstar) is a provider of mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite. Globalstar’s satellite communications business, by providing critical mobile communications to the Company's subscribers, serves principally recreation and personal.



Will GSAT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



GULF COAST ULTRA (OTCMKTS:GULTU) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 173,828.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 765,928.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $2.23 for the day and its closing price was $2.24 after gaining +1.82% for the day.



Will GULTU Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



LaserLock Technologies Inc(NDA) (OTCMKTS:LLTI) traded with volume of 1.37M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 97,494.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.16 and closed at $0.100by scoring -39.39%. LaserLock Technologies, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company is a technology development company that delivers product and documents authentication and security.



Will LLTI Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Pershing Gold Corp (OTCMKTS:PGLC) stock traded with total volume 920,017.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 326,204.00 shares. PGLC started its trading session with the price of $0.34and closed at $0.336 after gain +0.30%. Pershing Gold Corporation, formerly Sagebrush Gold Ltd., is an exploration-stage gold and minerals exploration company focused on searching for gold and other mineral resources and seeking out exploration and development targets.



Will PGLC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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