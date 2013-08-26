OTC Market Movers - LEXAM VG GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:LEXVF), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), LIMITLESS VENTURE (OTCMKTS:LVGI), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: LEXAM VG GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:LEXVF), MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP), LIMITLESS VENTURE (OTCMKTS:LVGI), Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC)



LEXAM VG GOLD INC (OTCMKTS:LEXVF) opened the session at $0.138, remained amid the day range of $0.123 - $0.145, and closed the session at $0.141. The stock showed a positive performance of +8.46% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 786,964 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 95,659 shares. Lexam VG Gold Inc. engages in acquiring, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties, primarily gold in Canada.



For How Long LEXVF’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MediSwipe Inc (OTCMKTS:MWIP) traded with volume of 2.02 million shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 1.72 million shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.0011 - $0.1274. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.50% and closed its session at $0.0395. The market capitalization of the stock remained 17.60 billion. MediSwipe, Inc. provides patient solutions for electronically processing transactions within the healthcare industry in the United States.



Has MWIP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LIMITLESS VENTURE (OTCMKTS:LVGI) exchanged 452,665 shares and the average volume remained 133,700 shares. The stock escalated +5.77% and closed the session at $0.0550. The beta of the stock remained -4.42. Limitless Venture Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution and marketing of wellness, anti-aging, and hormone replacement therapy products for males and females in the OTC nutraceutical sector.



Will LVGI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Xhibit Corp (OTCBB:XBTC) The average volume remained 55,619 shares. The stock advanced +6.45% and finished the session Friday at $1.65. The EPS of the stock remained -0.02. The one month of the stock was +3.77% and three month trend remained positive +3.77%. Xhibit Corp., an online marketing and digital advertising company, provides targeted and measurable online advertising campaigns and programs for a base of advertisers and advertising agency customers in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy XBTC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/