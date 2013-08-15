OTC Market Movers - Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), MART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Wolseley Plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), MART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN), Wolseley plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY)



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) ended higher +1.43% and complete the day at $0.710. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 238,185. After opening at $0.68, the stock hit as high as $0.72. However, it traded between $0.42 and $1.46 over the last twelve months.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro.



For How Long PSON will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) closed yesterday at $10.23, a +0.02% increase. Around 61,165 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 119,719 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 29.31billion.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector



For How Long BDORY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CODESMART HOLDINGS(OTCBB:ITEN) moved -13.33 percent lower at $2.60 and traded between $2.25 and $3.05 after opening the day at $3.05. Its performance over the last five days remained -42.26%, which stands at -62.54% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -43.23%.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing on-line education services for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals in the United States. It offers CODESMART UNIVERSITY, an on-line training program that teaches current and new medical coding professionals on ICD-10-CM/PCS coding systems.



Why Should Investors Buy ITEN After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Wolseley plc (ADR)(OTCMKTS:WOSYY) shares rose, gaining +2.16 percent to close at $5.20. The stock is up around 9.94% this year and 34.02% for the last 12 months. Around 269,161 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 84,219 shares.



Wolseley plc is a specialist trade distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and a supplier of building materials in North America, the United Kingdom and Continental Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy WOSYY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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