OTC Market Movers - Proguard Acquisition Corp(OTCMKTS:PGRD), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), META POWER INTL INC(OTCMKTS:MTPR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Proguard Acquisition Corp(OTCMKTS:PGRD), Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), META POWER INTL INC(OTCMKTS:MTPR).



Proguard Acquisition Corp(OTCMKTS:PGRD) ended higher 3,250% and complete the day at $0.670. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 416,550. After opening at $0.20, the stock hit as high as $1.90. However, it traded between $0.02 and $2.40 over the last twelve months.



Proguard Acquisition Corp. through its subsidiaries Random Source, Inc. ( Random Source), Lamfis Inc. and SuperWarehouse Business Products, Inc. (Superwarehouse), is a business to business (B2B) reseller of all general line office and business products. The Company is principally an online business to business wholesaler of office products with a product base concentrated in brand name office products.



For How Long PGRD will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) closed yesterday at $0.128, a -4.06% decrease. Around 3.26 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.97 million shares. The company is now valued at around $94.96 million.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft



Has APDN Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) moved +26.32 percent higher at $0.0024. Its performance over the last five days remained 700%, which stands at 500% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 118.18%.



For How Long PTAH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



META POWER INTL INC(OTCMKTS:MTPR) shares rose, gaining 103.70 percent to close at $0.0055. The stock is up around 52.78% this year and 89.66% for the last 12 months. Around 16.95 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 12,452 shares.



MetaPower International, Inc. operates as a management-consulting and technology company in North America



Why Should Investors Buy MTPR After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/