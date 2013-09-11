OTC Market Movers - TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB), Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY), Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY), Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY).



TNI BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:TNIB) ended lower -46.67% and complete the day at $0.720. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 840,384. After opening at $1.40, the stock hit as high as $1.40. However, it traded between $0.68 and $10.20 over the last twelve months.



TNI BioTech, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, HIV/AIDS, hospitalization related, and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally



Has TNIB Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KCDMY) closed yesterday at $15.42, a +1.51% increase. Around 290,212 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 22,936 shares. The company is now valued at around $4.95 billion.



Kimberly-Clark de México, S.A.B. de C.V. manufactures and markets paper-based products for consumers in Mexico and internationally. Its products include disposable diapers, child care products, feminine-care pads, bathroom and facial tissue, carrier and forming tissue, napkins, kitchen and hand towels, wet wipes, and adult care products



For How Long KCDMY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Volkswagen AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:VLKAY) moved +4.97 percent higher at $46.50 and traded between $45.65 and $46.50 after opening the day at $45.65. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.52%, which stands at -1.13% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 6.97%.



Volkswagen AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles; Trucks and Buses; Power Engineering; and Financial Services.



For How Long VLKAY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) shares rose, gaining +0.22 percent to close at $12.95. The stock is up around 14.06% this year and 4.85% for the last 12 months. Around 227,566 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 402,713 shares.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers.



Why Should Investors Buy DTEGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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