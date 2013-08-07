OTC Market Movers - Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA), INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY), ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF)



Tribune Company(OTCMKTS:TRBAA) ended lower -1.13% and complete the day at $62.34. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 192,959. After opening at $63.25, the stock hit as high as $63.35. However, it traded between $48.38 and $67.50 over the last twelve months.



Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



Has TRBAA Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC) closed yesterday at $0.0170, a -10.53% decrease. Around 5.79 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.71 million shares. The company is now valued at around $ 778,500.



IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company. Its proprietary patent pending process involves the application of ultrasonic cavitation (sound waves) to the extracted adipose tissue for the separation of adult autologous vascular cells (AAVC?s) from the blood vessels in adult adipose (fat) tissue.



Has SVFC Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA(ADR)(OTCMKTS:LVMUY) moved +0.08 percent higher at $37.18 and traded between $37.08 and $37.43 after opening the day at $37.40. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.85%, which stands at 15.61% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -1.35%.



LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA, (LVMH), is a France-based luxury goods company. It owns a portfolio of luxury brands and its business activities are divided into five segments: Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, and Selective Retailing



For How Long LVMUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ENERGY FUELS INC(OTCMKTS:EFRFF) shares fall, losing -3.55 percent to close at $0.193. The stock is up around 7.82% this year and -7.66% for the last 12 months. Around 942,197 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 562,464 shares.



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States. The company?s principal properties include the White Mesa mill located near Blanding, Utah; the Arizona Strip uranium properties located in north central Arizona



Will EFRFF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/