OTC Market Movers - Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT).



Unseen Solar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:PCWT) ended higher +106.66% and complete the day at $0.180. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 94.09 million. After opening at $0.13, the stock hit as high as $0.20. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.32 over the last twelve months.



Pacific Clean Water Technologies Inc. engages in the provision and operation of on-site chemical and non-chemical water treatment programs for the treatment of boilers, cooling systems, and process systems in the southwestern United State



For How Long PCWT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) closed yesterday at $3.84, a +1.86% increase. Around 4.93 million shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 14.02 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.29 billion.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc., provides scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, and Asia; and operates as a scheduled air freight carrier, which provides a range of freight and mail services to shippers. AMR Corporation



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) moved +3.08 percent higher at $69.24 and traded between $67.55 and $69.33 after opening the day at $67.70. Its performance over the last five days remained 6.1%, which stands at 3.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 5.97%.



Nestlé S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides nutrition, health, and wellness products worldwide. The company offers baby foods primarily under the Cerelac, Gerber, Gerber Graduates, NaturNes, and Nestum brands; bottled water principally under the Nestlé Pure Life



For How Long NSRGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) shares rose, gaining +2.88 percent to close at $1.07. The stock is up around 234.38% this year and 174.36% for the last 12 months. Around 9.14 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 3.02 million shares.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational



Why Should Investors Buy GSAT After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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